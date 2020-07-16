SRF factory planned at Volos

A new solid recovery fuel (SRF) plant is, under discussion in Volos, Greece. The new facility would supply RDF to the cement industry, but the plans face local opposition over pollution concerns.



The Volos cement factory is owned by Heracles Cement (LafargeHolcim) and with a capacity of 4.9Mta is one of Europe's largest cement plants. The cement plant already coprocesses municipal waste and has a permit to burn up to 200,000tpa of RDF and 60,000t of sewage sludge.



The cement plant wants to establish its own SRF plant as imports from Italy and Spain are of lower calorific value.





