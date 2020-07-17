thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions relocates Asia Pacific cement business HQ to Vietnam

17 July 2020

thyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions has moved is Asian-Pacific headquarters to Hanoi in Vietnam. The company has more than 80 employees in its Vietnam office with further regional offices in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.



"Considering that Vietnam is the largest market in terms of cement production in our dynamic and growing Asia Pacific region," says Pablo Hofelich, CEO of thyssenKrupp's Cement Technologies. "I am convinced of the success of this strategic move to bundle our activities in Vietnam. In our new regional headquarters, we bring together technical experts from Germany, Singapore and Thailand. This localisation investment close to key clients will further leverage the already existing competences and capabilities in Hanoi."



"Building our 40 years heritage in Vietnam, we are focussing on know-how transfer and developing localised solutions that are tailored to the requirements of the local markets in Asia Pacific," said Lukas Schoeneck, CEO of Cement Business in Asia-Pacific.

