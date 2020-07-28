CemNet.com » Cement News » Yamama Cement Co reports 2% slip in 2Q revenues

Yamama Cement Co reports 2% slip in 2Q revenues

Yamama Cement Co reports 2% slip in 2Q revenues
By ICR Newsroom
28 July 2020


Yamama Cement Co reported a 2.2 per cent slip in 2Q revenues to SAR161.7m (US$43.1m) in the 2Q20 when compared with SAR165.3m in the 2Q19.

The company’s net profits declined 10 per cent YoY in 2Q20 to SAR47.6m from SAR53.2m in the 2Q19. Increasing general and administrative expenses as well as lower other revenues were key factors in the profit fall.


Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saudi Arabia Yamama Cement Co Middle East business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com