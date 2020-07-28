Yamama Cement Co reports 2% slip in 2Q revenues

ICR Newsroom By 28 July 2020

Yamama Cement Co reported a 2.2 per cent slip in 2Q revenues to SAR161.7m (US$43.1m) in the 2Q20 when compared with SAR165.3m in the 2Q19.



The company’s net profits declined 10 per cent YoY in 2Q20 to SAR47.6m from SAR53.2m in the 2Q19. Increasing general and administrative expenses as well as lower other revenues were key factors in the profit fall.







