Quinn Cement takes delivery of new Feldbinder cement tankers

28 July 2020

Quinn Cement has received delivery of five new Feldbinder triaxle cement tankers as part of Quinn Building Products' Fleet and Mobile Plant Replenishment Programme in Northern Ireland.



The new tankers have been paired up with tractor units purchased in the second half of 2019, said Quinn Cement. The tractor units have all been fitted with truck-mounted blowers, which are lighter and more efficient than traditional tank-mounted equipment. The combined trucks and trailers have performed well so far, providing a generous weight saving over traditional tank-mounted blowers, whilst at the same time reducing the company's environmental impact.



In the 1Q20 two new Kelberg tipping trailers also arrived at Quinn Cement for the hauling of raw materials. The tippers are fitted with automatic tail doors and rollover covers to help aid driver safety.



Quinn's Fleet Replenishment Programme has been ongoing since 2015 and has included the purchase of over 100 new vehicles and plant machinery to date.

