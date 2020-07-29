Bruks Siwertell wins ship unloader order for Jurong Port

Bruks Siwertell has secured a prestigious new order that will see the company deliver three new Siwertell ship unloaders to Jurong Port in Singapore. The trio of ST 490-M screw-type rail-travelling unloaders will join existing Siwertell technology, delivered in the late 1990s.



"It is now time to retire two of those hard-working unloaders,” said Ola Jeppsson, Bruks Siwertell sales manager, APAC. "They have served the terminal well for over two decades, and their proven performance was a deciding factor in the port once again opting for Siwertell technology. The new units will continue their legacy of impressive through-ship efficiencies and will work alongside one of the older units, which will remain in service. Together they will handle Singapore’s cement import volumes."



Like their predecessors, the three new ST 490-M screw-type rail-travelling unloaders will each discharge cement, fly ash and cement slag from vessels up to 50,000dwt at a continuous rated capacity of 800tph.



Two of the new unloaders are scheduled for delivery in May 2022 and the third by the end of 2022.

