Mondi Paper Bags acquires two cement bag lines in Egypt

29 July 2020

Mondi Paper Bags, part of Mondi Group, a leading global packaging and paper manufacturer, has acquired two paper bag lines from Helwan Cement Co and InterCement Sacs, two major cement producers in Egypt.



The acquired production lines will increase Mondi's capacity by approximately 60-80m bags annually and strengthen Mondi's position in the Middle Eastern bag market, particularly in supporting suppliers to the construction industry.



"We are excited to have signed long-term supply agreements with two of our biggest customers in Egypt further securing our position in the Middle Eastern market. These collaborations will offer Helwan and InterCement access to our latest innovations, industry expertise and our strong plant network and customer service in the Middle East. Thanks to Mondi's vertical integration, our partners will further benefit from our high quality kraft paper," said Claudio Fedalto, chief operating officer of Mondi Paper Bags.



"Building sustainable partnerships is InterCement's tagline, and it is exactly what this deal represents. It is a long and fruitful partnership, in which we will focus on our cement production, while Mondi is supplying us with high quality bags and comprehensive customer service," said Paulo Dall'Aqua, legal and administration director, Amreyah Cement.



"We are delighted to continue our relationship with a reputable and reliable global paper bags supplier like Mondi, while we can focus on our core operations, the production of grey cement and ready-mix," said Jose Maria Magrina, managing director, Suez Cement Group.

