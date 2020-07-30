Sutco RecyclingTechnik GmbH wins order to build Subcoal® production line for N+P

N+P has signed a contract to rebuild its Dutch production line, Subcoal Production FRM BV, located in Farmsum, The Netherlands. The new production line will have a capacity of over 170,000tpa. To be able to process this amount, N+P have also signed a lease to extend the available storage and production area.



German-based Sutco RecyclingTechnik GmbH was awarded the contract to completely overhaul the existing production facility. The contract is subjected to financial close, which is expected later in this year. Commissioning of the facility is expected in the 1Q21.



By using the newly-developed production process, N+P will have much more flexibility to produce a range of various alternative fuel products suited for different applications thay have been developed in the last years. The new facility will also use state-of-the-art bespoke equipment to allow further control of key fuel parameters such as chlorine, sulphur, nitrogen and others.



David Driessen, managing director of the N+P Group, comments: “We have been working on the Farmsum newbuild for almost half a year, together with our teams in the head office as well as the at the production facility. The decision by the board to go ahead with a full newbuild is a clear sign of our ambition to grow and expand our business all across the globe. We look forward to be able to commission our new Dutch facility and continue our business in Farmsum, where much of our Subcoal® developed work has taken place.”

