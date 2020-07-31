FCT Combustion to install Turbo-Flex™ burner at Couvrot plant

31 July 2020

FCT Combustion has just delivered a new Turbu-Flex™ burner to a client in France! The Turbu-Flex™ will be installed at Ciments Calcia's Couvrot plant in France, after the installation of its new calciner.



The targets of the project are maximised use of alternative fuel, as well as improved control of the combustion. Commissioning is expected for 2021.







