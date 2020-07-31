Taiheiyo Cement Corp orders Aumund equipment for new power plant

31 July 2020

Taiheiyo Cement Corp, Japan’s largest cement producer, has started its new biomass and coal power plant in Ofunato. Until now conveying of biomass in Japan has been dominated by domestic manufacturers, but the Aumund Hong Kong team successfully convinced its customer of the merits of the conveying technology solutions offered by Aumund for both of these types of fuel.



Taiheiyo Engineering Corp ordered three Aumund bucket elevators and an Aumund drag chain conveyor. The customer chose two identical Aumund bucket elevators with central chain type BWZ and an Aumund drag chain conveyor type Louise TKF for its biomass conveying, all with capacities of up to 150tph. The Aumund machines transport palm kernel shells (PKS) and palm empty fruit bunches (EFB), which are used as alternative fuels in the Ofunato power plant.



The conveying concept is designed so that the different materials are kept apart and enter the silo buffer tanks separately.



For coal handling Taiheiyo decided upon an Aumund Bucket Elevator with gravity discharge type BWZ-S and a capacity of up to 35tph.

