Tvornica Cementa Kakanj posts net profit surge in 1H

Bosnian cement company Tvornica Cementa Kakanj (TCK) more than doubled its net profit to BAM11.6m (US$7m) in the first half of 2020 from BAM5.3m in the 1H19.
The company’s operating revenue advanced 30 per cent YoY to BAM41.8m in the 1H20 with operating costs rising 10.7 per cent to BAM29.7m according to TCK’s report to the Sarajevo Stock Exchange.
