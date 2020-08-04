JK Cement estimates cement sales volumes for 1QFY21

India’s JK Cement has estimated that its grey cement sales dropped 20 per cent YoY during the first quarter of FY20-21, compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, the company noted that sales volumes are picking up gradually.
Elsewhere, its white cement business saw a 50 per cent drop in sales during the 1QFY20-21, according to India Infoline.
Capital expenditure during the current financial year is expected to be limited to INR7bn (US$93.27m).
