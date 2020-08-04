JK Cement estimates cement sales volumes for 1QFY21

04 August 2020

India’s JK Cement has estimated that its grey cement sales dropped 20 per cent YoY during the first quarter of FY20-21, compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, the company noted that sales volumes are picking up gradually.



Elsewhere, its white cement business saw a 50 per cent drop in sales during the 1QFY20-21, according to India Infoline.



Capital expenditure during the current financial year is expected to be limited to INR7bn (US$93.27m).

Published under