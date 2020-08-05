LafargeHolcim and IBM join forces to develop ORIS

05 August 2020

LafargeHolcim is exploring varied ways of expanding its digital portfolio, not just in cement and its 'Plants of Tomorrow' initiative, but also through its portfolio of building materials. LafargeHolcim will work with IBM Services to further develop the first digital platform for road design optimisation called ORIS.



ORIS can reduce road project costs by up to one-third and carbon emissions by up to half while tripling road durability and usage lifespans, claims LafargeHolcim.



ORIS assesses road pavement designs from different perspectives and recommends efficient construction and maintenance patterns with local materials availability and capabilities. ORIS is supporting public policies that conserve natural resources, enabling a more local and circular economy in road construction.



"We are accelerating the digitalisation of our solutions for sustainable and high-performance construction" said Marcel Cobuz, who leads LafargeHolcim's European operations and is part of the company's Executive Committee with responsibility for innovation at LafargeHolcim on a global level. "With global solutions like ORIS, we are committed to leading the way in low-carbon and circular construction as well as responsible natural resource consumption for roads and beyond. We have already entered into pilots with different partners such as road authorities, international financing institutions and engineering firms to use ORIS in both developed and emerging markets."



"Data-driven solutions and digital technologies have the potential to transform road construction towards more sustainable, circular, low-carbon, low-resource and cost-efficient techniques. ORIS is instrumental in recommending appropriate and tailored approaches to road-building, thus minimising costs, environmental impacts and project delays," says Hervé Rolland, VP of Industrial solutions, IBM Europe.

Published under