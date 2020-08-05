Ssangyong Cement reports 6% drop in net profit

South Korea’s Ssangyong Cement has reported a six per cent YoY decline in net profit to KRW53.7bn (US$45.1m) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to KRW57.1bn in the year-ago period.
However, operating income advanced 7.5 per cent to KRW90.7bn from KRW84.4bn. Revenue fell 9.2 per cent YoY to KRW385.2bn in the 2Q20.
