South Valley Cement sees net loss widen 7% in 1Q20

06 August 2020

Egypt’s South Valley Cement Co saw its net loss widen seven per cent YoY to EGP41.39m (US$2.59m) in the first quarter of 2020, against an EGP38.45m net loss in the 1Q19.



The announcement comes after the company reported a total net loss of EGP316m for 2019.

