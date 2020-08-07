Dragon Cement pays US$67,000 for air emission violations

07 August 2020

Dragon Products Co LLC (Giant Cement Holding Inc) has agreed to pay US$67,000 for air pollution the violations dating back to 2016, according to a monthly enforcement report from Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).



The violations were discovered through reports filed by Dragon and a subsequent investigation the DEP conducted on the 0.68Mta Thomaston cement plant in Maine, USA.



The air emission breaches were cited between 2013-18. In 2016, Dragon exceeded its ammonia output limits for its manufacturing kiln on multiple occasions, according to the report. It also had several carbon monoxide emission violations in 2015 and 2016, among other emissions that were not in compliance with the DEP's emissions monitoring rules, reports Bangalore Daily News.

