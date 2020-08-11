Hsing Ta Cement records 10% rise in revenue for July

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement saw a 9.8 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD656.18m (US$22.3m) in July 2020, compared with TWD597.88m in the year-ago period.
In the first seven months of the year, revenue declined 6.2 per cent YoY to TWD3.9bn from TWD4.17bn.
