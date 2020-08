Lucky Cement sees 23% increase in July revenue

11 August 2020

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has seen its revenue climb 22.6 per cent YoY to TWD384m (US$13.05m) in July 2020, against TWD313.2m last year.



In the January-July period, revenue advanced 27.4 per cent YoY to TWD2.61bn from TWD2.05bn.

