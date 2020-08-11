China’s cement imports surge in May

The imports of cement into China soared in May to 4Mt, twice the level seen at the start of the year as the housing market rebounded and infrastructure spending showed strong growth, according to brokerage Braemar ACM.
The increase in incoming trade is helping smaller-sized bulk carriers, said the brokerage firm.
The imports of cement into China soared in May to 4Mt, twice the level seen at the start of the year as the housing market rebounded and infrastructure spending showed strong growth, according to brokerage Braemar ACM.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email