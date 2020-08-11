CemNet.com » Cement News » China’s cement imports surge in May

By Thomas Armstrong
11 August 2020


The imports of cement into China soared in May to 4Mt, twice the level seen at the start of the year as the housing market rebounded and infrastructure spending showed strong growth, according to brokerage Braemar ACM.

The increase in incoming trade is helping smaller-sized bulk carriers, said the brokerage firm.

