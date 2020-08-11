Dangote to test US$90 power plant for Mtwara cement factory

11 August 2020

Dangote Cement will test run a new US$90m gas-fired power plant in Mtwara, Tanzania, later this month. The plant has been delayed with the outbreak of COVID-19, but it will supply the Mtwara cement plant and reduce Dangote Cement's reliance on coal imports.

The new power plant is due to be fully commissioned in November. The Mtwara plant has not operated at full capacity during 2020, but the new power plant should help energy efficiencies. "We have had mechanical failures of some main equipment in the first four months of the year, and our maintenance to sustain reliability delayed because of the late delivery of material needed for the maintenance of our kiln," said Mr Corcos, Dangote Tanzania country manager.

Published under