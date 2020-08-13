Star Cement reports 36% fall in total income

13 August 2020

India’s Star Cement has reported a 36.4 per cent YoY fall in total income to INR2.98bn (U$39.77m) in the first quarter of the FY20-21, compared with INR4.68bn in the year-ago period.



The company’s net profit also decreased 48.4 per cent YoY to INR433m from INR838.8m in the year-ago period.

