Star Cement reports 36% fall in total income

India’s Star Cement has reported a 36.4 per cent YoY fall in total income to INR2.98bn (U$39.77m) in the first quarter of the FY20-21, compared with INR4.68bn in the year-ago period.
The company’s net profit also decreased 48.4 per cent YoY to INR433m from INR838.8m in the year-ago period.
India’s Star Cement has reported a 36.4 per cent YoY fall in total income to INR2.98bn (U$39.77m) in the first quarter of the FY20-21, compared with INR4.68bn in the year-ago period.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email