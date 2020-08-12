Two Fijian cement companies issued stop order

Two cement factories were closed in Fiji last week after being issued a stop order by the Department of Environment, according to the Fiji Sun.

The stop order was reportedly the result of public pressure from residents and businesses of Lami over poor clinker containment measures. Pacific Cement and Tengy Cement, both based in Lami, must therefore rectify these containment measures as part of conditions to reopen.

General Machinery, which transports clinker for the two companies, was also issued a stop order, as was Swire Shipping.



"While clinker gets transported from the port to Lami, there’s a lot of spillage or emissions, so people are breathing in this bad air," said Joshua Wycliffe, permanent secretary for Environment.

