Two cement shipments set to arrive in Libya

14 August 2020

A ship transporting 4400t of bulk cement has arrived at Tobruk port, Libya, according to the country’s state news agency, LANA. Another shipment of around 3850t of cement is also expected to enter the port in the coming days.



The Libya Herald also reported that domestic cement prices climbed to LYD75/t (US$53/t) at the start of August, compared to around LYD30/t in the same month of 2019.

Published under