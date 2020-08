NTPC begins the bulk supply of fly ash from new unit

17 August 2020

NTPC, India’s largest energy conglomerate, has begun the bulk supply of fly ash to cement plants from its new Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh.

"NTPC Ltd has developed an infrastructure at Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to transport fly ash in bulk to cement plants, located at distance, at a cheaper cost," said a company statement.

The development is in line with the company’s commitment towards 100 per cent utilisation of fly ash from power plants.

