Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe ordered to shut plant by EMA

18 August 2020

The Environmental Management Agency ordered Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe (LafargeHolcim group) to close its 0.45Mta Manresa plant last week, because of abnormal dust discharges.



Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe said it experienced an unexpected surge in dust emissions during a trial of alternative fuel in the plant between July 30 and 1 August, adding that immediate action was taken to control and contain the emissions and the incident was reported to EMA in line with regulatory requirements. It is understood that the plant tried to do a trial of incorporating saw dust in its process and was trying to determine the optimum consumption rate when the dust discharges occurred.



"The agency observed that the plant was repeatedly discharging dust emissions that are abnormal and generating fugitive dust from the kiln stack and the surrounding plant. To that end, an order was served to Lafarge to cease operations at the kiln stack until all areas of concern have been rectified to the satisfaction of the agency," said Amkela Sidange, EMA environmental education and publicity manager.



"Following rigorous engagements and considerations, the agency has since made a variation to the order by allowing Lafarge Cement to resume kiln stack operations but under very strict conditions," Sidange said.



"One of the conditions is that Lafarge should submit to the agency after every 14 days, returns detailing the daily average concentration of dust emissions from the kiln following the commencement of the operations, including fall out dust at locations to be set up in consultation with the agency."

