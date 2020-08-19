Tvornica Cementa Kakanj benefits from CEMTEC classifier upgrade

19 August 2020

A new cement classifier at Tvornica Cementa Kakanj (HeidelbergCement group) located in the heart of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has been in successful operation since 2019.



The classifier was manifactured and installed by the Austrian-based company CEMTEC. A second generation CTC-110 separator, including classifier circuit equipment, such as a process fan, cyclones, feed transport and discharge equipment was also installed by the company.



The plant was specifically designed to properly install the new equipment while maintaining as much of the already existing yet functional equipment as possible. As a result of the adequate plant engineering, the shutdown time for the disassembly and new erection was decreased significantly.



Due to this plant modernisation, Tvornica Cementa Kakanj strengthened its position as an efficient producer of top-quality cement, having brought considerable benefits to the customers ever since, claims CEMTEC.

Published under