China Resources Cement records 11% rise in profit

24 August 2020

China Resources Cement saw its net profit rise 11 per cent YoY to HKD4.19bn (US$540.6m) for the first half of 2020. Revenue fell three per cent to HKD16.88bn, on the back of lower cement sales volumes.

"The gradual stabilisation of infrastructure construction and the real-estate market, as well as the steady progress of urbanization and rural construction, will be conducive to the stable development of the cement industry," said the company.

