Government plans new cement units near power stations

24 August 2020

Nitin Raut, a cabinet minister for the government of Maharashtra, India, has stated that the Maha-Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has plans to set up new cement units near power plants in the state. The pilot project would reportedly be at the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS).



"We’ve completed formalities like studying feasibility of such units in our plants’ vicinity. It would be a joint venture between Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) and cement companies, and tenders would be floated soon," said Mr Raut.



"The government would be offering land, water, fly ash and gypsum to cement units. They only need to set up the machinery. The move would also help to reduce fly ash pollution caused due to power plants," he said.

