Argos' Roberta and Harleyville plants recognised by Energy Star® certificates

25 August 2020

The US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPAs) has recognised Argos' Roberta cement plant, located in Alabama, USA, and Harleyville, South Carolina, USA, with the ENERGY STAR® certification for the fifth and third consecutive year, respectively.



This recognition signifies that these plants perform in the top 25 per cent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.



"We are delighted to be granted again with these certifications that reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and to give value to our society. The responsible use of energy is an essential pillar of our company, and we work every day in the development and implementation of technologies that enable efficient use and strategic management of this resource," said María Isabel Echeverri, Argos legal and sustainability vice-president.

