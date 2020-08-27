CemNet.com » Cement News » Carthage Cement posts TND3.3m net profit at end July

Carthage Cement posts TND3.3m net profit at end July

Carthage Cement posts TND3.3m net profit at end July
By ICR Newsroom
27 August 2020


Carthage Cement posted a net profit of TND3.3m (US$1.2m) as of 31 July 2020, despite at two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stoppage led the company to lose nearly TND28.6m, according to company CEO, Brahim Sanaa.

Mr Sanaa said that the company targets a net result of TND19.6m by the end of the year, reversing the TND51.3m loss posted in 2019.

Carthage Cement  carried out a capital increase from TND172,134,413 to TND343,624,940, reducing the company’s bank indebtness by TND87m to TND454.7m. The total amount of other non-operating debts also fell, by TND127.5m to nearly TND52.2m.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Carthage Cement net profit Tunisia North Africa 