Bamburi Cement sees surge in profit before tax

28 August 2020

Kenya’s Bamburi Cement has announced a 15 per cent YoY decline in turnover to KES16.23bn (US$150m) for the first half of 2020, against KES18.66bn in the 1H19.

However, the company saw a surge in profit before tax to KES213m from KES23m in January-June 2019.

