Argos plants receive Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation certification

31 August 2020

The Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation (WHC) has certified Argos Savannah (Georgia) and Martinsburg (West Virginia) plants for their achievements and commitment to conservation initiatives.



To be certified by the Wildlife Habitat Certification, the operations had to demonstrate that they have a meaningful wildlife habitat management and conservation education programme. The certification is a two-year certification in which Argos must continue monitoring and meeting objectives to maintain it.



These two certifications add up to those awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) because of the company's commitment with the improvement of energy performance by managing it strategically across the entire organisation and with the preservation of natural resources.

