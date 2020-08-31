Zimbabwe sees demand up in July

31 August 2020

Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) says demand for cement in Zimbabwe is very strong, despite effects of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.



In its latest operational update, the regional cement producer reported that its operations ramped up in May in all regional operations, including Zimbabwe.

“The total cement volumes sold by the international subsidiaries also showed double-digit growth comparing July 2020 with July 2019. The demand is especially strong in Zimbabwe and Rwanda and the growth of sales volumes during July has been positive in the DRC as well,” said the cement multinational.

