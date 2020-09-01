Votorantim Cimentos awards Aumund pan conveyor contract

01 September 2020

Brazil-based Votorantim Cimentos has awarded Aumund the contract for the replacement of a pan conveyor at its Xambioá plant in Tocantins, Brazil.



The new Aumund Bucket Apron Conveyor type BZB will replace the existing pan conveyor used to transport clinker from the cooler to the silo. It has a centre distance of 92m and a conveying capacity of up to 170tph.



A key benefit of the conveyor is the reduction of dust emissions and the prevention of wasteful spillage of dusty material into the environment, says Aumund.



Supply and commissioning of the new bucket apron conveyor is expected to take place in October.

