GCCA launches 2050 Climate Ambition programme

ICR Newsroom By 01 September 2020

In the joint industry initiative “2050 Climate Ambition” 40 of the world’s leading cement and concrete companies have announced their commitment to reduce the sector’s CO2 footprint, aspiring to deliver carbon-neutral concrete by 2050, according to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA).



Launched by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) on behalf of its member companies, the ambition statement represents a critical milestone for the industry. It is the first time it has come together globally to state a collective ambition for a carbon neutral future.

The GCCA 2050 climate ambition outlines how in the coming years the industry can achieve carbon neutral concrete by:

• eliminating our direct energy-related emissions and maximising the co-processing of waste from other industries,

• reducing and eliminating indirect energy emissions through renewable electricity sources

• reducing process emissions through new technologies and deployment of carbon capture at scale

• reducing the content of both clinker in cement and cement in concrete, as well as more efficient use of concrete in buildings and infrastructure

• reprocessing concrete from construction and demolition waste to produce recycled aggregates to be used in concrete manufacturing; and

• quantifying and enhancing the level of CO2 uptake of concrete through recarbonation and enhanced recarbonation in a circular economy, whole life context.



Dinah McLeod, GCCA CEO, said: “As we face the challenges for future generations and begin global economic recovery, concrete will be even more critical to building the sustainable world of tomorrow. That’s why we are making this commitment today, in order that our crucial industry aligns with global targets, including the Paris Agreement.



”Concrete has a vital role to play in addressing the need for sustainable communities and prosperity. It is a key ingredient of infrastructure, homes, clean water and community resilience as our climate changes. Crucially, it will also help facilitate the transition to clean/green energy. We believe this journey will be challenging but are fully committed to working together with our members, partners and stakeholders across the industry and supply chain to achieve this ambition.”



Albert Manifold, GCCA President and Chief Executive of CRH plc, said: “The 2050 Climate Ambition represents our industry’s commitment to further reducing emissions and ensuring that the vital product we provide can be delivered on a carbon neutral basis by 2050. There is a significant challenge involved in doing so and achieving alignment across our industry on a sustainable way forward is an important first step. We cannot however succeed alone and in launching our ambition statement we are also highlighting the need for our industry to work collaboratively with other stakeholders in support of our ambition for a more sustainable future.”



GCCA member companies are currently developing a 2050 concrete roadmap that will set out the detailed actions and milestones that the industry will enact to achieve its ambition. This will include working across the built environment value chain to deliver the vision of carbon neutral concrete in a circular economy, whole life context. The 2050 concrete roadmap is due to be published in the second half of 2021.







