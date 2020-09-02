CemNet.com » Cement News » Export licence for Qassim Cement

Export licence for Qassim Cement

By ICR Newsroom
02 September 2020


Qassim Cement Co has been awarded a licence to export cement by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment. The licence is effective for one year, according to a bourse statement.

In the 2Q20 the cement producer posted net earnings of SAR85.47m (US$27.8m), up 21.3 per cent YoY.

