IKN wins German pyroline order

08 September 2020

IKN has been awarded a contract from the Märker Group encompassing the engineering, supply, and installation of an entire 3000tpd pyroprocessing line, from raw meal feeding to clinker transport. By upgrading its cement plant at Harburg, Germany, Märker leads the company towards a sustainable future.



IKN will supply and installation of a single-string, five-stage preheater tower with an inline calciner and Fire Bed Combustor for refuse-derived fuel, a three-station kiln with burner, an IKN Pendulum Cooler® with the KIDS®clinker cooler and a cooler filter. The IKN three-station kiln line will be optimised for maximum use of a variety of alternative fuels.

