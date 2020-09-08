Cemex España seeks authorisation for Cemex Latam public offering

Cemex España has requested the authorisation of the Financial Superintendency of Colombia (SFC) to begin a public offering of every ordinary and outstanding share of Cemex Latam registered in the National Register of Securities and Issuers of Colombia and the Colombian Securities Exchange.

The public offering is expected to be addressed to all Cemex Latam shareholders, with the exception of those owned by Cemex España or Cemex Latam. The bid review is estimated to take between 2-4 weeks.

In adherence with Colombian regulation, Cemex Latam’s stock will cease trading until the business day following the publication of the first notice of the offer, which must be carried out within five calendar days of the SFC’s authorisation.

