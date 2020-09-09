Lucky Cement posts 23% rise in August revenue

09 September 2020

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has announced a 22.9 per cent YoY rise in August revenue to TWD366.8m (US$12.5m) from TWD298.5m in the same month of 2019.



In the first eight months of 2020, the company posted a 26.9 per cent YoY advance in revenue to TWD2.98bn from TWD2.3bn.

