Lucky Cement posts 23% rise in August revenue

09 September 2020


Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has announced a 22.9 per cent YoY rise in August revenue to TWD366.8m (US$12.5m) from TWD298.5m in the same month of 2019.

In the first eight months of 2020, the company posted a 26.9 per cent YoY advance in revenue to TWD2.98bn from TWD2.3bn.

