National Cement to boost production and build new plant

09 September 2020

Ethiopia’s National Cement (East African Holdings) is currently conducting a study at its plant in Dire Dawa to boost its 3000tpd capacity by 30 per cent.

"We are planning to start implementing this plan and start producing 4000t of cement per day within the coming six months," said Buzuayehu Tadele Bizenu, board chairman of East African Holdings.

Last year, the company produced over 1.2Mt of cement with most of the cement products sold in the domestic market.

East Africa Holdings is also working with foreign investors to open a new cement factory, according to New Business Ethiopia. The plant would produce between 5000-8000tpd of cement for both the domestic and foreign markets.

Mr Bizenu has stated that the plans are expected to move to implementation phase during the third quarter of Ethiopia’s New Year, which starts on 11 September.

