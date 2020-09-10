Aumund completes orders in Hong Kong and Japan

Aumund Asia in Hong Kong is supplying specially designed Samson® Material Feeders to customers in Thailand and Japan. The machines are equipped with filters and enclosures so that the intake and onward feeding of fuels can be completed cleanly.



One of Aumund's biggest Thai customers operates a plant in Saraburi, just north of Bangkok, where industrial and household waste is pre-treated and made into highly calorific alternative fuel. This lightweight material is tipped by trucks directly onto two Samson Material Feeders type 800, with a capacity of 80tph each, to be conveyed onward to the thermal process. The Samson Material Feeders guarantee not only efficiency but also a clean intake of the waste discharged by the trucks. This method avoids the trucks having to drive to the plant, reducing exhaust emissions.



Meanwhile, an Aumund customer in Japan has also decided to purchase two Samson Material Feeders type 800. These each have a capacity of up to 70tph and will operate in a new biomass power plant in a port, where they will receive wood pellets and palm nut shells from front end loaders. The dust, which would otherwise have been released into the environment by unloading and transporting the biomass from the storage hall to the boiler, will be avoided thanks to the filter and enclosure on the Samson Material Feeder.

