Breedon welcomes CMA announcement on Cemex asset acquisitions

10 September 2020

Breedon welcomes today's announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that it has reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Breedon in connection with its completed acquisition of certain assets and operations from Cemex, or a modified version of them, might be acceptable.



These undertakings will require the divestment of a small number of ready-mixed concrete plants and an asphalt plant in England, as well as two quarries and a cement terminal in Scotland.



The company fully expects to be able to finalise the required undertakings to the CMA's satisfaction and complete the required divestments in the near future, paving the way for the integration of the remaining former Cemex assets into the group later this year. Until that time they will continue to be held separate from Breedon and operated as Pinnacle Construction Materials.

Published under