India Cements begins transporting fly ash by rail

11 September 2020

India Cements’ plant in Chilamkur, Andhra Pradesh, has started loading wet fly ash for another plant in Vishnupuram, Telangana. This marks the first time that fly ash is being loaded by railways from this plant, as the company used to transport the material through roadways.

Freight customers currently receive a 40 per cent concession on the normal tariff rates (NTR) if they load fly ash either in bagged or in loose/bulk condition through open wagons.

Published under