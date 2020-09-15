Semey Cement orders Gebr Pfeiffer vertical roller mill

Semey Cement of Kazakhstan has placed an order with Gebr Pfeiffer for a MVR 5000 C-4 vertical mill to grind various types of cement.



This state-of-the-art mill will be installed at the Semey cement plant on the banks of the river Irtysh in the western part of the city of Semey.



With this investment, Semey Cement is further advancing its extensive project to modernise its production. The mill can operate with a reduced number of grinding rollers. This MVR feature was one of the reasons for choosing the Pfeiffer technology.



The mill has a drive power of 4000kW and will be equipped with a high-efficiency SLS 4500 BC classifier. The throughput rate is up to 200tph of cement. Delivery of the vertical roller mill is scheduled for autumn 2021.

