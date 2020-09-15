BHP grants Adbri cement and lime contract extension

ICR Newsroom By 15 September 2020

BHP has awarded Adbri a four-year contract extension at the Olympic Dam mine in South Australia. The US$160m contract involves the supply of cement and lime to Olympic Dam, which holds major copper, gold, silver and uranium deposits.



The extension will run through to mid-2026 and represents a 20-year supply relationship between Adbri and BHP.



Adbri CEO, Nick Miller, thanked BHP for continuing to choose local materials over imported alternatives.

“We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with BHP at its Olympic Dam Project which demonstrates the strength of our integrated cement and lime position as well as our high quality and cost competitive product offering,” he said.

“We thank BHP for supporting a home-grown manufacturer over an imported product which protects local jobs and benefits the broader South Australian economy.”

Published under