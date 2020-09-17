Breedon Group PLC announces GBP581m revenues for first eight months trading

17 September 2020

Breedon Group Plc delivered revenues for the first eight months of the year of GBP531m (2019: GBP624m), including a one-month contribution from its recently-acquired Cemex assets in the UK.



The Board has reviewed the latest management forecasts and is now in a position to reinstate guidance for the 2020 financial year. Accordingly, Breedon Group currently anticipates delivering second-half underlying EBIT broadly in line with the 2H19, which would deliver a result in excess of the average of current full-year market expectations.



"We continue to be reassured by the Government’s restated commitment to investment in the UK’s infrastructure and by encouraging demand from the UK housing market, complemented by similar trends in the Republic of Ireland," the company press release stated.



Breedon plans to issue its customary trading update for the 10M20 on 18 November 2020 and to announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 10 March 2021.

