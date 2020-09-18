The PCA awards Holly Hill plant with Land Stewardship Award

18 September 2020

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) has awarded LafargeHolcim's Holly Hill cement plant in South Carolina, USA, with its 2020 Land Stewardship award. The annual honour recognises an industry participant that "goes above and beyond" what is required to provide environmental solutions at a facility.



The award is the result of Holly Hill's multi-year, multi-million-dollar effort to redivert a local stream, Home Branch creek, back to its original path. The initiative will protect the future of nearby wetlands and ensure that natural floodplains are maintained.



"It's important that facilities like ours prioritise sustainable activities in the communities we serve," said Michael LeMonds, vice president, Environment, Land and Government Affairs at LafargeHolcim. "We regularly meet with local leaders through our community advisory committee, and this project was a great partnership supported by all involved."



In addition to the wetland benefits, the plant will also benefit from reduced groundwater infiltration into its quarry, improving environmental performance at the site.



In addition to this latest project, the plant annually recycles more than 400,000t of material as alternative fuel reducing waste.

