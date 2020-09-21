High Court orders removal of Birla Corp director

India’s Calcutta High Court has restricted Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any position in MP Birla Group companies with immediate effect. As a result, he will no longer be the chairman of Birla Corp Ltd.

The decision will reportedly be appealed by the company, according to the Business Standard.

"Shareholders elected Harsh Varshan Lodha as a director of Birla Corp with an overwhelming majority of 98 per cent. Mr Lodha being otherwise not disqualified from holding the office of director, there is no reason why the verdict of shareholders will not be respected," said a spokesperson for the company.

The APL Committee, which had been appointed by the high court in 2012 to administer and manage the estate of Priyamvada Birla, has reportedly opposed Mr Lodha’s reappointment in Birla Group companies for the past year.

