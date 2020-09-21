HeidelbergCement Schelklingen plant receives Germany's highest bucket elevator

ICR Newsroom By 21 September 2020

Germany-based Beumer Group has commissioned Germany’s highest bucket elevator at HeidelbergCement’s Schelklingen plant near Ulm. The order is part of a project by thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions to modernise the cement works and comply with new emission limit values.



As part of the thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions project, a new preheater tower was built at the HeidelbergCement’plant. The Beumer Group bucket elevator is used to feed raw meal to the kiln. This high-capacity belt bucket elevator has a centre distance of 131.8m and, with a bucket width of 800mm, achieves an output of 400tph. The installed steel cord belt transfers tractive forces of up to 200t.



HeidelbergCement AG and the cement plant place great value on noise and dust protection. Therefore, Beumer Group determined the use of a high-capacity belt bucket elevator was necessary, which is characterised by extremely smooth running and reliable operation.

