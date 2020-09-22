Cemex included in the Fortune 2020 Change the World list

22 September 2020

Cemex SAB de CV has been again included in the "Fortune 2020 Change the World" list, which highlights companies around the world that have generated a social impact through activities that are part of their business strategy. This is the third time that Cemex has received this distinction.

Fortune recognised Cemex's efforts in social impact business models. One of the initiatives was the rapid deployment of solutions to meet the current challenges caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic. Working with the Mexican Institute of Social Security and in coordination with more than 20 multi-sectoral partners in Mexico, Cemex built mobile hospitals with highly durable precast antibacterial concrete modules in a record time of two weeks per medical facility. This effort in Mexico will be replicated in other countries where Cemex has operations to contribute to global challenges positively.

"Once again, we are honoured by Fortune’s recognition of our efforts to improve the well-being and quality of life of the population," said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex. "By living our purpose of building a better future and working with our stakeholders, we seek to develop innovative solutions, while promoting a sustainable and resilient future."

