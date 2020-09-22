Arabian Cement sets sales targets

Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co has set a domestic sales target of 3.94Mt of cement in 2020, the same value as last year, according to Sergio Alcantarilla, company CEO.

Despite outlining the company’s year-end target for the local market, Mr Alcantarilla said that it is difficult to predict its exports in 2020.

He noted that this year, the company only sold 2.56Mt during the 8M20 and exported 215,000t. This compares to a total of 2.51Mt sold during the same period last year, of which 283,000t were exported.

"The company deferred investments worth US$15m, which were to be pumped during the current year, until the investment vision was clear in the local market," Mr Alcantarilla said.

Demand for the company’s products increased four per cent during the 1Q20, decreased by 11 per cent during the second quarter and is expected to fall 15 per cent during the 3Q20.

